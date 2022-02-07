.

Watch: Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were collected on Monday by her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar from Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where the legendary singer was cremated yesterday with full state honours. The iconic singer's cremation was attended by several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.