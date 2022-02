.

Watch: Lata Mangeshkar through the decades Published on: 1 hours ago



Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for past 28 days. Her beyond-illustrious career and journey are too vast to be encapsulated hence here are a few highlights of her journey throughout the decades.