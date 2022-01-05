Watch: Kartik Aaryan meets fans who screamed his name outside his home for hours
Published on: 1 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Fans' love for Bollywood stars knows no bounds and proving it right a group of four girls made heartthrob Kartik Aaryan come down and meet them outside his residence here. On Tuesday, a video of girls screaming Kartik's name outside his building surfaced online. The viral video reached the actor who then came down to visit his fans and obliged them with pictures.
Loading...