Watch: Kartik Aaryan meets fans who screamed his name outside his home for hours Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Fans' love for Bollywood stars knows no bounds and proving it right a group of four girls made heartthrob Kartik Aaryan come down and meet them outside his residence here. On Tuesday, a video of girls screaming Kartik's name outside his building surfaced online. The viral video reached the actor who then came down to visit his fans and obliged them with pictures.