.

Watch: Kareena, Saif spotted with kids at airport Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at Kalina Airport on Tuesday. The couple headed out of the city with their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena opted for a yellow T-shirt with a pair of jeans whereas Saif chose a pair of white pants with a blue shirt.