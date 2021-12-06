.

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence recounts challenges of filming Don't Look Up, says she 'lost a tooth'



New York (US): On the red carpet of the world premiere of Don't Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio recounted the challenges that they face while shooting for the film. On Sunday, pregnant Lawrence with co-star DiCaprio, at her side said that she lost a tooth during the filming of Don’t Look Up. The star-studded satire stars Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett. McKay's film also stars fellow director, Tyler Perry, who believes telling a serious story with an irreverent style can get more people to listen. Don't Look Up opens in theaters on December 9 and will stream on Netflix beginning on December 24.