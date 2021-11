.

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan back to bay after Kedarnath trip Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan returned from their Kedarnath trip. Paps clicked them at Mumbai Airport. Janhvi donned a pink suit for her airport look. Sara looked pretty in a casual outfit. After imparting workout goals, Janhvi and Sara are seemingly setting travel goals as best friends forever. Prior to their trip, Janhvi and Sara appeared together in Ranveer Singh's TV show The Big Picture.