Watch: Janhvi Kapoor gets tattoo of Sridevi's handwritten note Published on: 22 minutes ago



Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was very close to her late mother and superstar Sridevi has got a tattoo of the latter's handwritten note. The note was written by Sridevi for Janhvi Kapoor and it reads: "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." Janhvi has earlier shared the note on her Instagram profile and now, she got it inked on her forearm. She also shared a video of herself getting the tattoo.