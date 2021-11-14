.

Watch: 'I had to pinch myself,' says Waluscha De Sousa on working with Salman Khan



Mumbai (Maharashtra): A new song titled Chingari featuring actor Waluscha De Sousa from the upcoming Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim has been unveiled and showcases the traditional Marathi dance form Lavani. In a promotional interview, when asked about her experience of working with Salman, the actor said, "I had to pinch myself and say 'Waluscha wakeup this is actually happening.'" Talking about the song, Waluscha said she is extremely happy to be part of Chingari as it showcases the Marathi folk dance form in all its glory and grace.