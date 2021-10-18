.

Watch: Hina Khan, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F and others make heads turn at fashion gala Published on: 12 minutes ago



Bollywood divas Hina Khan, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F, Vaani Kapoor and Gauahar Khan were among others who turned showstoppers for different fashion designers at a fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. Hina Khan walked for label Aari by Amit Gada while Tara Sutaria was supporting fashion designer Asra Syed who also happens to be her collegemate. Meanwhile, Alaya F was seen presenting Payal Singhal's creation at the fashion gala.