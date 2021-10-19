.

Watch: Have always done 'Dhaakad' things in my life, says Kangana Ranaut Published on: 4 hours ago



After political drama Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut will now play character of a spy in the upcoming movie Dhaakad. Kangana said that she is fortunate to get the opportunity to play agent Agni in the film that will see her take on the layered subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women. Mounted on a huge scale, the film has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Dhaakad has been announced to release on April 8, 2022.