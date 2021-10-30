.

Watch: Happy that it's all over, says Juhi Chawla as she signs bail bond for Aryan Khan Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety in Aryan Khan's bail by the Bombay Sessions court on October 29. Speaking briefly to the media, Juhi said she is happy that "it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon." Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan, who worked together in several films in the 90s are not only business partners but also close family friends.