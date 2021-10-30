.

Watch: Fans keep streaming in to bid final adieu to Puneeth Rajkumar Published on: 3 hours ago



Bengaluru (Karnataka): On October 30, a huge crowd gathered at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died at the age of 46 after suffering cardiac arrest on October 29. The late actor will be cremated on Saturday evening here with full state honour. Lakhs of fans from across Karnataka and neighbouring states have been pouring in since Friday evening to bid final adieu to their favorite star.