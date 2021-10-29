.

Watch: Fans celebrate Aryan Khan's bail outside Mannat Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): The prayers of Shah Rukh Khan's fans were finally answered on Thursday as his son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and a huge group of supporters gathered outside the superstar's bungalow to celebrate and cheer. Soon after the order, which came more than 20 days after Aryan's arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, fans started to arrive outside Shah Rukh's residence, Mannat, where nearly 20 cops were posted to keep the crowd in control. A group of his supporters was seen flaunting a banner with "Welcome back prince Aryan" written on it. Others carried placards of "We love Shah Rukh. We love Aryan". Some of them burst firecrackers to cheer their favorite star but were later stopped by the cops.