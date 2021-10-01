.

Watch: Divya Agarwal 'cleaning woman' look from Cartel goes viral



Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal surprised her fans on social media by posting a picture of her transformed into a 'cleaning lady' in a hospital with large teeth, dusky complexion and dark circles around her eyes. The picture, based on her character in the web series Cartel, at once went viral and Divya got a number of comments on her look. In the web series Divya plays a mysterious character named Grissy, who is a makeup artist by profession and uses it as her deadly weapon. She is seen in six different looks. Before she won Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal was best known for her appearances on Splitsvilla 10 and her part in Ragini MMS: Returns.