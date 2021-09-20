.

Watch: Cast of Ted Lasso react to Emmys wins, Hannah's excitement unmissable Published on: 17 hours ago



The stars of Ted Lasso say that if their comedy has helped brighten some people's lives during the pandemic, the show has done the same for them. Hannah Waddingham says when the cast gathered to begin production on season two, many were emotional while Nick Mohammed says that the team is in "a very privileged position" as their series has improved people's lives it "means a hell of a lot." Ted Lasso swept the comedy awards at Emmys 2021 held in Los Angeles on Sunday.