Watch: Arjun-Malaika's joint appearance at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash creates media frenzy Published on: 2 hours ago



Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash on Thursday. Their joint appearance at Diwali party created a media frenzy outside Anil Kapoor's bungalow. Arjun was seen being the protective boyfriend as he held his ladylove close as the paparazzi made a beeline to click them together which doesn't happen often. Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of Arjun and Malaika as they arrive together donning traditional outfits.