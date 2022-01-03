.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who reportedly went to the Ranthambhore National Park with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, returned on Sunday night. The actor was spotted at the airport here with Ishaan. Rumoured sweethearts rang in the New Year together just like they did last year. Last year, the duo celebrated New Year in the Maldives. For this year, they opted to welcome their New Year away from the city, under the stars and closer to nature.