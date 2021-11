.

Was Sara Ali Khan intimidated by Akshay Kumar, Dhanush? Watch what she says Published on: 3 hours ago



Mumbai Maharashtra: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan got a chance to work with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Tamil superstar Dhanush early on in her career. When asked whether she felt intimidated by the actors on the sets of their upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara at the Chaka Chak song launch said the actors were very warm and never let her feel that she is a newcomer.