Published on: 29 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor made heads turn with her airport look as she stepped out donning a black mini skirt which she teamed up with a blingy top. Urvashi will next be seen in a Telugu adaption of Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice. The actor also has Dil Hai Gray in her kitty which is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.