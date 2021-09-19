.

Spotted: Vicky Kaushal returns from Maldives, Neha-Angad snapped - video Published on: Sep 19, 2021, 2:28 PM IST



Bollywood celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai by the paparazzi on Saturday. Uri star Vicky Kaushal was spotted at airport as he returned from the Maldives after shooting a project. The actor styled his airport look with a black and white hooded jacket with blue denim pants. He will be next seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh. Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia snapped along with her husband Angad Bedi in Bandra. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was spotted with his wife Mana Shetty and son Ahan Shetty as they stepped out for dinner.