Spotted: Shilpa Shetty returns from pilgrimage, Mouni, Nora snapped Published on: 3 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy were snapped in the city on Thursday. Shilpa was spotted at Mumbai airport after a pilgrimage visit she had been with her husband, Raj Kundra. She looked classy in her airport outfit. Bhuj star Nora Fatehi got captured in the city's Andheri area. Meanwhile, paps clicked actor Mouni Roy outside a restaurant in Andheri. Mouni looked stunning in a black dress.