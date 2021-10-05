.

Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and Pooja Hegde snapped Published on: 26 minutes ago



From Kartik Aaryan to veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai. Kartik was seen outside the T-Series office in Andheri. He’ll be next seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Looking pretty in a floral dress Anushka Sharma was spotted in the city. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in 2018 released Zero. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was snapped in Bandra while paps clicked actor Pooja Hegde at Mumbai airport. She looked gorgeous in a white outfit with a blazer.