Spotted: Alia visits Ranbir's under construction bungalow, Janhvi snapped at gym Published on: 4 hours ago



Bollywood celebrities from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon were spotted in and around Mumbai. Dressed in casual, Kareena was seen with her mother Babita Kapoor in the city while fitness freak Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside a gym in Bandra. Also spotted in the city was Alia Bhatt as stepped out to visit beau Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction bungalow in Bandra. Paps clicked actor Kriti Sanon outside a production house in Juhu.