Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, in which he is seen playing a triple role, has apparently received thumbs up from the Mumbaikars. The moviegoers opined that the film will be a hit in single screens. Satyameva Jayate 2, however, is being panned by the critics for its absurd narrative. Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) released on November 25.