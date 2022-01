.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look invites trolls - video Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Pushpa: The Rise, was brutally trolled on social media for her latest airport look. Rashmika was spotted at the airport here on Sunday night donning an oversized white sweatshirt paired up with blue shorts and white sliders.