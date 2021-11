.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' loved-up Thanksgiving - video Published on: 35 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving 2021 in the most special way. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted an adorable picture of her and Nick looking lovingly at each other. Also, in the image, she appeared to be leaning in for a kiss. With this Thanksgiving post, Priyanka has quashed the rumours of her separation from Nick.