Paparazzi diary: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and others spotted Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Looking pretty in Indian attire, actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the T-Series office. Paparazzi clicked actor Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan in the city. Actor Sunny Leone was snapped along with her husband Daniel Weber and kids at Mumbai Airport. Actor Vicky Kaushal returned from his Abu Dhabi vacation. Actor Daisy Shah donned a casual outfit for her airport look.