Omung Kumar on creating Bigg Boss 15 house and 'Vishwasuntree'



The Bigg Boss 15 house, which opened on Saturday has a jungle theme in sync with its tagline Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal. It's been created by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar said that this season they have innovated a lot because the house had to be a jungle and they had to bring that alive in every corner of the house. Watch the video above as Omung describes in detail what went behind making the house.