No Time to Die London Premiere: Bond attracts glitz, glamour and celebrity galore



Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of No Time to Die on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham. Actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, later met the royals. He was joined by Lashana Lynch, who plays the first Black female agent Nomi, and Naomie Harris, who returns as Moneypenny. The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.