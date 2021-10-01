.

LIVA Miss Diva 2021: Malaika stuns on red carpet, Kriti recalls her modelling days Published on: 42 minutes ago



Bollywood actor Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-high slit gown as she arrived for the red carpet during the LIVA Miss Diva 2021 grand finale, held at Famous Studios in Mumbai on September 30, 2021. Malaika, who was also one of the performers for finale night said that she was excited to be back on the red carpet and performing on the stage. Another actor who also stole the limelight was Kriti Sanon. The actor opted for a powder pink coloured ensemble by couturier Yousef Al Jasmi. On the red carpet, who also began her journey as a model spoke about her modelling days and said it requires a lot of effort and grooming to be on the stage.