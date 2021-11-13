.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid the ongoing controversy, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut attended wrap up party for her upcoming film Tejas on Friday night in Mumbai. The actor looked stunning in a golden sequined outfit with a thigh-high slit. Kangana's outfit for the occasion is from the shelves of the women's clothing label, Galvan London. Kangana is in the headlines for her controversial comment on India's freedom struggle while attending an annual summit of a national media network.