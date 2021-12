.

Kangana Ranaut alleges attack by 'protesting farmers' in Punjab - video

Updated on: 34 minutes ago

Kiratpur Sahib (Punjab): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday alleged that her car was attacked by farmers as she entered Punjab from Himachal at Bunga Sahib near Kiratpur Sahib. Farmers were demanding an apology from the actor for her comments against farmers during the farm agitation. Kangana was on her way from Manali by car as her flight got canceled. The actor was returning home after celebrating her sister Rangoli Chandel's birthday with her family.