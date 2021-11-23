.

Inside Edge 3 trailer launch: My first love is Rahul Dravid, says Richa Chadha Published on: 26 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): At the trailer launch of Inside Edge season 3, Richa Chadha said that the news season promises more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold. During media interaction, Richa also confessed that her first love was Rahul Dravid. Created by Karan Anshuman, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the new season of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge will premiere on Prime Video from December 3, 2021.