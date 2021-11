.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Salman, Mouni, Kartik and others light up celebrations Published on: 4 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. Attending Ekta's Diwali bash were celebrities from the film and television industry. From Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to television producer Vikas Gupta, celebrities showed up in their stylish best at Ekta's Diwali bash.