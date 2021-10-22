.

Dybbuk trailer launch: Not seen but heard ghosts in real life, says Emraan Hashmi - video Published on: 2 hours ago



Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi launched the trailer of his upcoming film Dybbuk in Mumbai on October 21. At Dybbuk trailer launch event, Emraan shared real-life scary experiences from his childhood days. The film marks Emraan's return to his favourite genre as he'll be seen leading the film with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles. The film helmed by Jay K. is the official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Ezra. T-Series and Panorama Studios have joined forces to produce the film. Dybbuk is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.