Did Jr NTR make Ajay Devgn 'feel so old' at RRR trailer launch? Watch their interaction Published on: 23 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): S.S. Rajamouli's highly-awaited period action drama RRR had its theatrical trailer launch on Thursday. Attending the event were film's director Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. During the trailer launch, Jr NTR appreciated the opportunity of having seen Ajay working on his craft during RRR shoot. Ajay, however, felt "old" listening to praise being heaped on him by Jr NTR.