Mumbai (Maharashtra): The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka released on Tuesday and it has 'detonated' a massive chain reaction of praises from the audience and the critics alike. When asked about picking up scripts that are out of his comfort zone at Dhamaka trailer launch, Kartik said that he developed risk-taking ability during the pandemic and there is a shift in his process of selecting projects. Put together by production companies from across the globe, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment in association with Ram Madhvani Films and RSVP Movies, Dhamaka will start streaming on Netflix from November 19.