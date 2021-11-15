.

Chhorii my toughest film till date, says Nushrratt Bharuccha



Mumbai (Maharashtra): The recently released teaser of Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, has sent a chill down the audience's spines. Sharing her experience of working on the film, Nishrratt said that Chhorii is her toughest film so far. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii will stream on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide from November 26.