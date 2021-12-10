.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui public review: Mumbaikars' views on Ayushmann-Vaani's film Published on: 20 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit the big screens today. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film stars Ayushmann as Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher played by Vaani. All seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story. Watch the video above to know Mumbaikars' views on Ayushmann-Vaani's film.