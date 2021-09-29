.

Bigg Boss 15: Meet 10 confirmed contestants who will set the house on fire



Once again the show is being shot at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. The theme for this season is Sankat in jungle. So far, the makers have confirmed 10 contestants who will be entering the show which will air on Colors from October 2. Contestants will be under 24x7 camera vigilance. Bigg Boss for the first time in 15 years went digital with Bigg Boss OTT. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.