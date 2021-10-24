.

Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht says she was targeted, opens up about Shamita, Pratik and Karan Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor-model Donal Bisht, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15, says she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way and that she gave her hundred percent in the controversial reality show. During the game, contestants pointed out that she lacked in making connections. However, Donal feels that although she gave her hundred percent to make connections the other contestants pulled her down. The actor also opened up about housemates Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra and Pratik Sehajpal.