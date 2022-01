.

A peep inside Bipasha Basu's birthday celebration - watch video Published on: 3 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bong beauty Bipasha Basu turns a year older today. The actor celebrated her birthday at midnight with her hubby Karan Singh Grover and while doing so Bipasha shared a tender moment with Karan as she cut her birthday cake. Bipasha shared the video of her birthday celebration on her Instagram handle. The couple was last seen in the web series Dangerous.