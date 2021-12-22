.

SpaceX resupply spacecraft heading to ISS



Cape Canaveral, US: SpaceX launched its 24th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon spacecraft, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:06 am Eastern Time (10:06 GMT). SpaceX and NASA say the Dragon separated from the rocket and is delivering supplies and equipment to the Space Station. The rocket's first stage separated earlier and landed on a drone ship at sea.