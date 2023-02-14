Mangaluru: Four women veterinary doctors took up the challenging task of rescuing a leopard trapped in a well in Mangaluru of Karnataka. A one-year-old leopard strayed and fell into the well while loitering around. A lady veterinary doctor sitting in a cage went inside the well to rescue the leopard. Two days ago, the leopard fell into the well in Niddodi on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Earlier, the forest department officials made an attempt to lift the leopard by putting the wild animal in an enclosure, but the attempt was dropped in the last minute.

After falling into the well, the leopard had taken refuge in the cave-like space on the wall of the well. Finding the leopard sitting in that small space inside the well, forest officials roped in veterinarians Dr Meghana Pemmaiah, Dr Prithvi, Dr Nafeesa and Dr Yashasvi Naravi to take charge of rescuing the wild animal. Dr Meghana carrying a tranquillizer gun descended into the well sitting in a cage. The cage tied to a rope was lowered into the well slowly.

While arriving at the designated spot, Dr Meghna darted the leopard leaving the animal unconscious. Then a team of forest officials entered the well with an enclosure to shift the animal into it. The cage carrying the leopard was lifted slowly. After conducting a medical examination on the wild beast, it was darted again to release the animal into the wild.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, veterinarian Dr Yashasvi Naravi said, "It was a challenging task to rescue the leopard. Going down inside the well sitting in a cage. The possibility of leopard attacking the rescuer if anything goes wrong cannot be ruled out. Although we were able to accomplish the mission."