The mountain areas of Darjeeling and Sikkim witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday night. Due to the snowfall, the temperature in the areas dropped drastically. Meanwhile, West Bengal's Sandakphu mountain peak also received fresh snowfall. Several places including Lachung, Lachen and Changgu are draped in white.

Vehicle movement was on despite the snow. Tourists enjoyed the scenic view with videos showing mountains clad in white. The tourists in the town were amused seeing the picturesque surroundings. The authorities also have issued a precautionary guideline for the tourists who visited the place. According to the Sikkim authorities, the 15-mile route from Changu Lake to Nathula Pass is blocked by thick ice. Traffic is being controlled by the Sikkim administration so that tourists do not get into trouble.

After several years, such a scene of snowfall was seen in Sikkim and Darjeeling. The last time such snowfall was seen in Sandakphu was in 2017. Sandakphu is a mountain peak in the Singalila Ridge on the border of India and Nepal. It is the highest point of the ridge and of the state of India's West Bengal. A breathtaking sight of the mountains blanketed in snow can be seen in the video.