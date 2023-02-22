Calicut (Kerala): Four Including a toddler miraculously escaped a horrifying road accident on Tuesday night. The speeding car lost control and rammed into the wall of a House. The force of the impact was such that the vehicle was flung in the air and came crashing down on the road spinning in the air.

The mangled vehicle fell and turned upside down in the middle of the road. The incident happened around 10:30 pm in Karumala, Balussery Road. CCTV footages of the crash emerged hours after the incident. None of the passengers sustained significant injuries except a woman who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the family members of the passengers said that they all four are natives of Kattippara, and were returning home after visiting a temple in kinalur. The passengers were saved because they followed safety measures and wore seat belts. Police said that the family had not revealed the reason for the accident however the police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter to figure out the reason.

A few days back, former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb escaped unhurt after his car rammed into a stationary vehicle near Jhattipur village on the National Highway-44 in Haryana's Panipat district while heading from Delhi to Chandigarh, police said. "A car stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured.

The police pilot car running ahead of Deb's car suddenly swerved to save their car, but Deb's driver could not see the parked car and it collided with the vehicle. Inspector General of Tripura Police, who was one of the three people in the car with Deb, suffered minor injuries in the collision, a police officer said.