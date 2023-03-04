Vijayapura: An unexpected, even frightening, scene awaited pedestrians on the National Highway 218 in Kolhara town in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Saturday as a crocodile lay on the side of the road, its mouth tied using a thick rope. The crocodile was spotted at a stretch of NH 218 near an under-construction bridge on the Krishna river.

Following reports from locals, the Kolhara police reached the spot and apprised the forest officials of the situation at hand. Locals suspected that the animal had been brought from elsewhere. Speaking about the issue, police said the reptile will be freed from the rope as soon as forest department officials arrive at the spot.