Nirmal (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at the reception of a relative. Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night when Mutyam was dancing at the reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, 200 km from Hyderabad.

The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. While dancing, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The guests rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors said that the young man died before being shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack.

Also read: Artist playing Ravan dies of cardiac arrest during Ramlila in Ayodhya

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest on his school bus, which his doctors said might be the youngest case of cardiac arrest in the state. The deceased has been identified as Manish Jatav, a student of class IV. As informed by his family members, Manish had lunch with his brother at the school and while he was returning home from school, collapsed after boarding the bus.

The other children on the bus panicked and informed the driver about it, who immediately alerted the school authorities. The child was soon rushed to a hospital, but the child was declared brought dead by the doctors. "Manish was brought dead to the hospital. We gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but could not revive him. As per his symptoms, he died of cardiac failure," district hospital surgeon Dr Anil Goyal said.