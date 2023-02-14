Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The Kedarnath Dham shining like a crystal after sun rays kiss the snow-capped mountains. After heavy snowfall for the last few days, the famed Kedarnath Dham shined like silver with sun rays touching the temple on Tuesday. The Dham has been covered with a sheet of snow and the beauty of Dham cannot be explained in words, it has to be experienced by paying a visit to the holy shrine.

However, the weather has now cleared after heavy snowfall. Hence, the saints and ITBP jawans heaved a sigh of relief after the sun shine because all these days they have been shivering in the cold. The clear weather has brought relief to many as the second phase of the reconstruction work will be resumed soon. The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened on the last week of April and this announcement would be made on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The opening date of the Dham will be announced at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

ITBP personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure amid snowfall in Kedarnath. Meanwhile, some saints were present at the Dham for religious rituals and meditation. The doors of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham will open on April 22, while the portals of the Badrinath Dham will open on April 27. Kedarnath temple is located in the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Kedarnath was the worst affected area during the 2013 flash floods in north India.