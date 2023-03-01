Trichy (TN): In a unique event in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, devotees of Srirangam Ranganatha Temple on Tuesday celebrated 45th birthday of Andal, a temple elephant. The birthday was celebrated with a grand feast for the tusker where Ranganatha Temple Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Manager Tamilselvi, Assistant Manager Shanmugavadivu and the temple staff along with the devotees attended the feast.

The tusker's guests brought various kinds of fruits and fed the fruits to Andal. The tusker Andal, who was all decked up, was seen enjoying the fruits offered by the devotees and the temple members. In a video, Andal is seen surrounded by a group of people on his special day and everyone seemed excited to attend the unique birthday.

Just as we cut the cake and every guest offered a piece of the cake to the 'birthday boy', Andal was offered fruits by everyone who attended the birthday party. Andal just lifted his trunk up and calmly allowed everyone to feed him. He is then seen holding a basket with his trunk and offering candies to his guests. The netizens were awestruck by the unique birthday party and also blessed the tusker.

In a similar incident from Bihar's Gaya, a family celebrated the first birthday of their pet parrot named Shiva. The video of the birthday celebrations that surfaced on social media has won the hearts of netizens. The birthday was celebrated just the way people celebrate their birthdays. The video opens with a birthday wish while the parrot was in the cage. The parrot then comes out of the cage and walks toward the cake. It then holds the knife in its mouth and tries to cut the cake. Later, the parrot also tasted its birthday cake.